United Services Automobile Association Acquires 12,445 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

