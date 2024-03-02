United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,753 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

