United Services Automobile Association Acquires 9,257 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 815.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 449,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400,505 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,282,000 after acquiring an additional 438,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

