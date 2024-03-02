United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.