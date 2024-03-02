United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

