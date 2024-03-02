United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,433 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

