United Services Automobile Association Buys 7,866 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

