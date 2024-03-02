United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

