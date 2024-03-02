United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,598,000 after buying an additional 313,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

