United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

