United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

