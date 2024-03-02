United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 542,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

