United Services Automobile Association Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

