United Services Automobile Association Has $1.04 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

