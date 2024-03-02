United Services Automobile Association Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3,469.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 593,214 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 541,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 761,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

