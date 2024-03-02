United Services Automobile Association Has $1.51 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

