United Services Automobile Association Has $883,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

