United Services Automobile Association Has $894,000 Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

