United Services Automobile Association Has $937,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.