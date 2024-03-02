United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $2,621,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 634,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 41.9% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

WELL stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

