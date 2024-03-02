United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Centene were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 48.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,071,000 after buying an additional 641,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

CNC opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

