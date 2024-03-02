United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

