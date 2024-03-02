United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.27 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

