United Services Automobile Association Invests $779,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after buying an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after buying an additional 241,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

