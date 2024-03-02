United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

