United Services Automobile Association Makes New $779,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.