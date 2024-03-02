United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

