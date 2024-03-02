United Services Automobile Association Purchases 10,138 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

