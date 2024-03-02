United Services Automobile Association Purchases 7,599 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HAL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

