United Services Automobile Association Purchases 8,598 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $46.64.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

