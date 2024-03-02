United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

