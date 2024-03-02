United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $38.23 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.