United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

