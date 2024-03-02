United Services Automobile Association Takes $892,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.