United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,206,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

