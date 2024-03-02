Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
