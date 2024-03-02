Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.