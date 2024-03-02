Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 495,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

