Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Lowered to $275.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.50 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.50.
Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.
Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
