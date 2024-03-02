VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
