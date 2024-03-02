Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

