Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,026,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,099 shares.The stock last traded at $47.63 and had previously closed at $47.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
