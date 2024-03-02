Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 268,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 76,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $471.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $471.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.