Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 268,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 76,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $471.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $471.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.