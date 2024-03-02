Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.00

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 11409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

