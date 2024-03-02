Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 86991173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £18.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.88.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

