Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $222.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

