Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.46. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

