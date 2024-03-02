Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

