Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $46.64 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,563,020,872 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,020,870 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

