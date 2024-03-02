Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 7.3%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 7,662,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,361,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

