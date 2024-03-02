VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of VeriSign worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

